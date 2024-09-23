Former Glasgow City Centre Police Scotland building fully refurbished into new space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Scottish property firm, the SRE Group, has now launched its brand-new refurbishment of 255 St Vincent Street, Glasgow – ‘The Courtyard’.

With office space set around a light-filled feature courtyard, decked with greenery and incorporating bleacher seating and a shared kitchen area as well as meeting rooms, The Courtyard represents the evolution of workspace in Glasgow, where demand is for interesting, contemporary ‘walk-in’ space.

The former Police Scotland building is located on one of Scotland’s core business streets, St Vincent Street, and has already become home to Bridgeall and NeBuFlo.

John Grewar, who manages letting activity for the SRE Group, said: “This is a very different offering for Glasgow, whose name, ‘The Courtyard’, reflects the bright central space where tenants will be able to relax with a coffee and meet their clients and guests.

“The interior design has been created around the light that floods in through the glass atrium, which has allowed us to complete the space with greenery, creating a welcome, positive gathering space, around which sit the new offices. Our workspaces are available on very flexible terms and are in ‘walk-in’ condition.

“The Courtyard is our response to what we continue to hear from businesses in the City, which is that rather than bland, dated space, they want an interesting and healthy working environment with collaboration space that encourages staff retention and increased productivity.”

For further information on The Courtyard, please contact John Grewar, [email protected] / 07789 151 218, or the development’s agents, JLL and Ryden.