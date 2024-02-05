Former Glasgow Coliseum Theatre site set to be transformed into 64 new flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are to be 64 flats on the plot – offering mostly social rent homes along with a number of private properties for sale.

New Gorbals Housing Association has been granted permission to build the homes, which it intends to deliver in partnership with Urban Union. The site sits beside Bridge Street subway station and the O2 Academy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing for the plot includes a mixture of one and two bedroom flats with one larger home. Four of the homes will be suitable for wheelchair users while six others could be adapted.

A design statement said: “The Coliseum site development will provide new homes for sale and for social rent in the centre of Glasgow, building on the recent and continuing regeneration of the wider Laurieston area.”

The Coliseum was demolished in 2009 following a fire.

Parts of the replacement development, which borders Coburg Street, Eglinton Street, Herbestson Street and Bedford Street, will reach six storeys according to designs lodged with Glasgow City Council.

There are to be 24 parking spaces as well as rooms and a garden for the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explaining more about the development partnership, the design statement said: “New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA) owns the site of the former Coliseum Theatre at 99-111 Eglinton Street and is working in partnership with Urban Union who control the adjoining site to the south.”

It added: “NGHA proposes to develop the two sites jointly with Urban Union where the majority of the housing units will be developed for affordable housing by NGHA with the balance being for private sale by Urban Union.”