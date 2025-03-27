Former Glasgow Hard Rock Café on Buchanan Street listed for sale

The Hard Rock Café on Buchanan Street has hit the market this week for annual rent of £536,546.19 per year courtesy of agents Four & Co.

Last year saw the Hard Rock Cafe close down with immediate effect in February 2024. The former chain restaurant was based inside the old Athenaeum Theatre set over 5 floors.

Based on the west side of Buchanan Street, the property is nearby the Buchanan Street subway station.

The listing for the space reads: “The restaurant premises, formerly the Athenaeum theatre, comprise the entire building; from basement to 4th floor. Internally, the accommodation benefits from double height ceilings and it retains many of its original features.

“The unit is fitted as a high end restaurant and has a full kitchen with extract in place. There is an existing liquor licence for on premises sales until midnight, and outdoor sales until 10pm.”

1 . Hard Rock Cafe Contributed

2 . Hard Rock Cafe Contributed

3 . Hard Rock Cafe Contributed