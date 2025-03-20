Former Parkhead Carnegie Library building sold with plans for community space

The former Parkhead Library - one of Glasgow’s ‘Carnegie Libraries’ when it was completed in 1906 - is to be sold to create a multi-purpose community and events space.

New owners Hector House will use the historic building as a multi-purpose community and events space, with a dedicated function hall. A Glasgow City Council committee today (20 March) approved the sale of the former Library, located at the corner of Tollcross Road and Helenvale Street. The council will receive £175,000 through the sale after the building was placed on the open market.

The former Library is a Grade B-listed, two-storey sandstone building, designed by James R. Rhind. The council say it will now require some refurbishment and maintenance work.

Local library services will now be delivered at the recently-opened Parkhead Hub. The former Parkhead Library formally closed its doors to the public on 1 February 2025.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing, Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: “The disposal of this former Library will see a notable but vacant historic building brought back to life for use by the local community. The services that were delivered in the building will now be accessed in a new purpose-built facility that will itself become a key part of people’s lives in this part of Glasgow.”

Negotiations on the sale of the adjoining former baths and wash house building are continuing with Hector House, the council have confirmed.

The newly located library provides adult and children's library services, also hosting partners Clyde Gateway, Macmillan, Jobs and Business Glasgow, and Citizens Advice.

Parkhead Library is now located in Parkhead Hub, 1251 Duke Street, Parkhead, Glasgow, G31 5NZ.