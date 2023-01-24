Founder of Glasgow charity invited to join Rishi Sunak for Burn’s Night Dinner

The charity boss will join Rishi Sunak for Burn’s Night supper tomorrow

The founder of a Community Interest Company in Glasgow has been invited to eat their Burn’s Night supper in 10 Downing Street with Rishi Sunak.

Sara Thomson, who founded and now heads The Leith Collective, was invited by the Government to spend the evening of Burns night, January 25, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The exclusive event promises to be ‘a celebration of Scottish culture’ with Sara hoping to use the opportunity to ‘shine a light on the wealth of artistic talent here in Scotland’.

Sara Thomson hopes to launch a new sustainable online marketplace, We Relove - speaking more about the scheme, she said:”The Leith Collective has three Scottish stores, each one stocked with beautifully crafted items made by local artists that have reclaimed, recycled, reimagined, and repurposed everyday items. Every day I’m amazed by the sheer skill, inventiveness, and creativity of our local artists.

“But I want to do more to help artists who aren’t based in Glasgow and Edinburgh. I want to help raise the profile of eco artists from all over Scotland. And so, I’m launching We Relove – Scotland’s first sustainable online marketplace.”

By launching We Relove, Sara hopes to give Scottish artists a new online platform through which they can showcase their work, as well as give consumers greater choice when it comes to shopping sustainably.

It is not the first time that Sara has caught the attention of a head of government. In 2021, Sara received word that she had been specially selected to become a UK ‘One Step Greener’ ambassador ahead of COP26. She was then chosen by the then PM, Boris Johnson, to become the UK’s 1772nd Point of Light. As a result, Sara met Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street and enjoyed a video chat with HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then, Sara has gone on to expand The Leith Collective, opening a store in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre and Fort Kinnaird. She also organised a highly successful winter coat exchange which saw more than 5,000 coats rehomed to those in need, plus a Christmas tree and school uniform exchange to help locals cope with the cost of living crisis.