Fridays for Future: Greta Thunberg and climate strikers marched through Glasgow

The march, organised by Fridays For Future Scotland - the Scottish branch of the international youth movement founded by Greta Thunberg in 2018 - started at Kelvingrove Park at 11am.
The march culminated in George Square, where there was speakers and live music.
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 14:26
Friday for Future march - what to expect
Thousands of young climate protesters will be hitting the streets of Glasgow on Friday, November 5.
Fridays for Future (FFF) Scotland — the Scottish branch of an international youth movement founded by Greta Thunberg — are set to take part in a “school strike for climate justice”.
The group has informed Glasgow City Council that an estimated 8000 people will join the protest, which will start in Kelvingrove Park and finish at George Square.
For the Friday, November 5 march, which will start at 11am, FFF has said all ages are welcome.
Pictures from the march ahead of it starting
The march will start at 11am in Kelvingrove Park. There looks to be over 1,000 people already there including some socialist groups, indigenous groups from South America, but mostly young climate activists.
10 minutes until the march begins
Lots more people have joined ahead of the march starting.
Protesters chanting ahead of march
Thousands of protesters are ready to march.
March begins
The march begins, with protesters heading from Kelvingrove to Sauchiehall Street.
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg is part of the march as Fridays For Future was founded by the climate activist in 2018.
March moves towards town
The march is slowly making its way towards town and its end point of George Square.
Argyle Street
Protesters are moving along Argyle Street.
The march is heading towards the Scottish Power building.
Moving along Argyle Street
Protesters are making their way along Argyle Street towards the Scottish Power building.