Fridays for Future: Greta Thunberg and climate strikers marched through Glasgow

Thousands of young climate protesters will be hitting the streets of Glasgow on Friday, November 5.

Fridays for Future (FFF) Scotland — the Scottish branch of an international youth movement founded by Greta Thunberg — are set to take part in a “school strike for climate justice”.

The group has informed Glasgow City Council that an estimated 8000 people will join the protest, which will start in Kelvingrove Park and finish at George Square.