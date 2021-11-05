Fridays for Future: Greta Thunberg and climate strikers marched through Glasgow

Thousands of young climate activists took part in the first major protest march in Glasgow during COP26.

By Rosalind Erskine, By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 5th November 2021, 5:42 pm

The march, organised by Fridays For Future Scotland - the Scottish branch of the international youth movement founded by Greta Thunberg in 2018 - started at Kelvingrove Park at 11am.

The march culminated in George Square, where there was speakers and live music.

Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 14:26

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 12:22

Friday for Future march - what to expect

Thousands of young climate protesters will be hitting the streets of Glasgow on Friday, November 5.

Fridays for Future (FFF) Scotland — the Scottish branch of an international youth movement founded by Greta Thunberg — are set to take part in a “school strike for climate justice”.

The group has informed Glasgow City Council that an estimated 8000 people will join the protest, which will start in Kelvingrove Park and finish at George Square.

For the Friday, November 5 march, which will start at 11am, FFF has said all ages are welcome.

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 10:54

Pictures from the march ahead of it starting

The march will start at 11am in Kelvingrove Park. There looks to be over 1,000 people already there including some socialist groups, indigenous groups from South America, but mostly young climate activists.

20 minutes until the march begins
The march begins at 11am
William Campbell - socialist party Scotland
People gathering for the march
Starting point of the march

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 11:20

10 minutes until the march begins

Lots more people have joined ahead of the march starting.

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 11:43

Protesters chanting ahead of march

Thousands of protesters are ready to march.

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 12:20

March begins

The march begins, with protesters heading from Kelvingrove to Sauchiehall Street.

Fridays for Future march begins
The march is moving along Sauchiehall Street
Friday, 05 November, 2021, 12:28

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg is part of the march as Fridays For Future was founded by the climate activist in 2018.

Greta Thunberg at the march
Friday, 05 November, 2021, 12:42

March moves towards town

The march is slowly making its way towards town and its end point of George Square.

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 12:50

Argyle Street

Protesters are moving along Argyle Street.

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 13:01

The march is heading towards the Scottish Power building.

Friday, 05 November, 2021, 13:06

Moving along Argyle Street

Protesters are making their way along Argyle Street towards the Scottish Power building.

