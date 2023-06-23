Full list of road closures in Glasgow’s Southside as Bellahouston concerts begin

A number of roads are to be closed in the city over the coming days

Bellahouston Park is set to place host to three major concerts in the coming days which will have an impact on the surrounding area with a number of roads set to be closed.

Muse will kick-off proceedings tonight (June 23) before Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’Roses take to the stage with the latter playing on Tuesday (June 27) and Arctic Monkeys Sunday (June 25). It is not yet known whether the Sunday gig will go ahead after the band had to cancel their performance at Dublin’s Marlay Park as frontman Alex Turner was suffering from “acute laryngitis”, but they are due to headline Glastonbury this evening with no mention yet that they won’t take to the Pyramid Stage.

To cater for the large crowds expected in the Southside of the city, Glasgow City Council has implemented road restrictions around the surrounding area which is likely to cause some disruption to those who live in the area.

Which roads are affected by the events at Bellahouston Park?

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 10:00hrs on June 23 to 01:00hrs on June 24

From 10:00hrs on June 25 to 01:00hrs on June 26

From 10:00hrs on June 27 to 01:00hrs on June 28

The entire length of Ardo Gardens

Bellahouston Drive (Southbound), between Mosspark Boulevard and Paisley Road West

Hinshelwood Drive, between Skene Road and Broomloan Road.

Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Corkerhill Road

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 21:30hrs on June 23 to 01:00hrs on June 24

From 21:30hrs on June 25 to 01:00hrs on June 26

From 21:30hrs on June 27 to 01:00hrs on June 28

Broomloan Road between Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive (Southbound only)

Dumbreck Road, between Paisley Road West and the Northbound M77 off Ramp to Dumbreck Road

M8 off Ramp (Westbound) Junction 23 to Dumbreck Road.

Nithsdale Road, between Dumbreck Road and Maxwell Drive

Paisley Road West, between Helen Street and Edmiston Drive

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

From 04:00hrs on June 23 to 01:00hrs on June 28

Bellahouston Drive, between Paisley Road West and Clunie Road both sides

Broomloan Road between Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive

Dumbreck Road, between Paisley Road West and Mosspark Boulevard both sides

Mosspark Boulevard, between Corkerhill Road and Dumbreck Road both sides

Nithsdale Road, between Dumbreck Road and Fleurs Avenue both sides

Paisley Road West, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive both sides

Hinshelwood Drive, between Skene Road and Broomloan Road

Local access only

From 08:00hrs on June 23 to 01:00hrs on the June 24From 08:00hrs on June 25 to 01:00hrs on the June 26From 08:00hrs on June 27 to 01:00hrs on the June 28