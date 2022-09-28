Funding applications for vulnerable groups in Glasgow’s East End refused

Two funding applications to allow vulnerable groups in Glasgow’s East End to attend theatre workshops and exercise classes have been knocked back.

Members of the Dennistoun area partnership have said they needed more information before granting funding of almost £3000 which would allow Loop Theatre, based in Govan, to host theatre workshops for 13 people in Dennistoun and 20 people in Calton next month.

The organisation aims to break down barriers for individuals with learning disabilities by creating an environment where anyone with additional support needs can learn, create and perform together.

The area partnership agreed that more information was needed about the event before they decided if the money should be granted.

Councillor Allan Casey said: “The report says they are going to be working with 13 people from the Dennistoun ward but one of the things we were quite stringent on the last time was activities being delivered in the ward itself.

“Just to be clear, other area partnerships have funded activities within Dennistoun including the Alexandra Park festival, which we need to be conscious of.

“The biggest part of the cost I can see is the hall hire. I don’t know if they looked at other places. It’s a bit of a cost for something that is mainly focussed on another part of the city.

“Can we defer this and ask the group questions on this activity. Can we get the information and allow the elected members to make the decision before the event takes place.”

It was agreed that the partnership would delegate authority to the community power and services department in conjunction with the chairman – councillor Casey – who would make the final decision on the funding request.

Another application for funding of £1200 to run a 24 week block of exercise classes for the elderly in Tron St. Mary’s Church Hall which would include refreshments and reduce isolation for people in ethnic communities was also refused.

The money would have allowed three participants from Dennistoun and one from Maryhill to take part in the programme organised by the Stronger Together Enterprise.

Councillor Casey said: “Again I have similar concerns as the last application. I think it would be helpful for these organisations to link in with local organisations who have facilities as there is a charge of £840 for just the venue hire.

“We have heard that there are places within our own ward where events can be delivered for a lower cost. Then you have the transport cost on top of that.”

Councillor Elaine McDougall added: “That is a lot of money to spend and we will be running out if we keep going like this.”