The story of the night is set to be a major return of votes to Scottish Labour across Glasgow.

The vast Emirates Arena in the East End is meticulously organised tonight, sporting occasions replaced by the race to tally votes for the city’s six constituencies. The Glasgow Count Centre is set out with a vast complex of tables and sorting areas. There are strategic areas where political party officials and candidates can prowl and scrutinise proceedings at close quarters.

1000 workers are here to process the vote count as soon as possible, with declarations expected between 3am and 4am in the morning. Around 1500 staff ran more than 450 polling stations across the city during election day.

Now, there’s frenetic activity ahead, strict protocols, some drama, high emotions. Before we get to that, however, everything is calm and methodical as the clock approaches 10pm, the moment when the polls close and attention shifts to the Glasgow Count Centre.

On the outer edges of the room, the first wave of party officials have arrived. In the stands, broadcast media position their cameras in the best vantage points. Behind them digital, print media and photographers preparing for the long-haul. Flasks of tea, pizza boxes, jelly babies and packets of crisps are arranged beside laptops, notepads and microphones. It’s going to be a long night, one photographer says he expects to be the last to leave, deep into the morning tomorrow.

There’s a hum of industry in the hall but it’s sparsely populated when we reach 10pm. As political journalists hit refresh on webpages, the first details of the exit poll are revealed. There’s a single, loud and long yell from the floor - a mix of relief and excitement.

Labour are set to form the next government at Westminster. Keir Starmer is expected to win with an estimated 410 seats, equating to an overall majority of 170. Meanwhile, the Tories are projected to win just 131 seats, which would be the party's lowest seat total in its history.

More people are arriving in the hall now - rosettes, clipboards and lanyards, paying attention to the stacks of votes appearing from ballot boxes. Those wearing Scottish Labour Party badges look jubilant.

The SNP is estimated to win 10 seats, down from 48 at the 2019 general election. I walk past SNP campaign director Stewart Hosie as he is being asked by a broadcast journalist if that would constitute a disaster. SNP Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken stands watching boxes of votes being opened from the far side of the room. There’s a huddle of party officials wearing various shades of yellow. “Brutal” one of them says.

Across the UK, the story of the night will be the collapse of the Tory vote and a whole cadre of new Labour MPs in Westminster. A landslide victory for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In Scotland, the SNP face a reckoning in many constituencies.

The general election results will set the scene as Anas Sarwar plots a route to Bute House in 2026 in the second of Labour’s two-part push for power at both Westminster and Holyrood.

