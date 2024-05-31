Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow City Council have announced a start date for the massive refurbishment of George Square set to take place in 2025

Glasgow City Council have confirmed the starting date for the revamp of George Square in the final design for the historic area - set to begin January 2025.

11 statues from the city centre public space will be removed while work is ongoing, and a temporary barrier will be set up around the perimeter of the square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statues will be put into storage following restoration once Christmas decorations are taken down.

The main contracter, John McAslan and Partners, are expected to be awarded the contract with work set to be complete on the square by August 2026.

John McAslan and Partners will also carry out work on John Street, St Vincent Street and Place, West George Street, George Street, Hanover and Miller Street, North Hanover Street, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane and Cochrane Street.

Works on surrounding streets is expected to be finished around April 2027 - with statues placed in new locations around the square in the following months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11 statues set for removal and restoration include: Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, Robert Burns, Sir John Moore, James Watt, James Oswald, William Ewart Gladstone, Thomas Graham, Field Marshall Lord Clyde, Robert Peel, and Thomas Campbell.

Both the Sir Walter Scott monument and the Cenotaph are expected to remain in place during the works. New designs at George Square include: raised lawn, sheltered seating, feature lighting, informal play areas for kids, a space for cafes, paved area for events and a water feature.

A prospective image of what George Square will look like once construction is completed

Feature lighting is proposed to be able to project images on to the ground on the sqaure as well as the facade of the city chambers.