One of Glasgow’s biggest events in the cultural calendar, GICF kicked off on Wednesday 12th March with shows across the city including a ‘Bring Your Own Baby’ comedy show at Van Winkle Barrowlands for parents and kids alike, Matt Forde’s ‘End of an Era’ tour, Robin Grainger at The Stand and more.

GICF headliners include this weekend’s Connor Burns and Jimeoin performances at the King’s Theatre, plus comedy shows at the Barrowland Ballroom with Northern Irish comic Paddy McDonnell and homegrown hero Larry Dean playing the iconic East End stage, as well as a St Patrick’s Day special at The Stand.

Over the next two weeks, shows including Here Comes the Guillotine’s live podcast show, Marjolein Robertson, Paul Black, Darren Connell, Material Girl and more will perform as part of over 550 shows at the Festival.

The event encompasses every genre of comedy with special family friendly shows taking place at The Stand from ‘Kidocracy’ where the kids are in charge, Gary Dunn’s ‘Krazy Kerfuffle’ combining magic and laughter, or science teacher and stand-up comic Stephen Halkett’s ‘Save the Planet’ kid show.

For more traditional stand-up, comedy fans can see some of the UK’s biggest acts from Russell Kane to Susie McCabe, or check out stars on the rise at The Old Hairdresser’s on 29th March with Work in Progress shows from new comics Kyrah Gray, Peter Rethinasamy and more.

GICF runs until Sunday 30th March, culminating in the GICF Comedy Gala which will see the very best of the festival perform at the King’s Theatre, before crowning 2025’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award winner.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “A massive congratulations from the team at GICF to this year’s Sir Billy Connolly Award Shortlist - it’s an outstanding achievement to make it onto the seven-strong list amidst some fierce competition. It’s an honour for the Festival to have Sir Billy Connolly involved in this way and the Award recognises the very specific Glaswegian humour, warmth and resilience that the Big Yin is so beloved for.

“It’s exciting to see this year’s event get underway in so many fantastic venues already - from iconic comedy clubs like The Stand and Blackfriars to some of the more unique venues we have this year including the famous Barrowland Ballroom. Over the next few weeks, Glasgow will have its world renowned humour on full display as we welcome comics from near and far to entertain the city and showcase exactly why it’s the funniest city in the world.”

The 2025 festival will feature shows across every genre of comedy from traditional stand-up, live podcasts, clowning, improv, theatre, kids shows, musicals and more, with shows for all age ranges hosted in venues across the city. The 2025 edition of GICF runs as part of Glasgow’s 850 celebrations in 2025. 2025 festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com .

View the full shortlist of people shortlisted for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award 2025 below.

