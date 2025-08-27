GlasGLOW to return Botanic Gardens in the West End with dates and theme confirmed

Itison has confirmed today that GlasGLOW will return to the city’s Botanic Gardens from 24th October – 2nd November for its eighth year and with its biggest show yet: GlasGLOW’s Miles Better.

Inspired by the iconic 80s “Glasgow’s Miles Better” campaign that transformed the city’s image, this year’s GlasGLOW is a love letter to Glasgow, celebrating the places, people and culture that make us smile.

Step into nine larger-than-life Glasgow icons, re-imagined at GlasGLOW including the Glasglow Garden Festival, Tam Shepherds World of Magic, and the Clockwork Orange.

Over 80,000 people are expected to descend on the West End for Scotland’s largest Halloween event, powered by a multi-million-pound investment from Itison and a team of 150+ creatives and event specialists.

Fan favourites will also return from Marshmallowland’s fairy-lit campfires and gooey treats to The Patch, a pumpkin wonderland for the perfect photo moment.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, said: “Since launching GlasGLOW in 2018, over 80,000 people have joined us at the event every year - it’s become a highlight of the year for families, friends and visitors from across the UK.”

“This year is extra special as we bring back the iconic 80s ‘Glasgow’s Miles Better’ campaign in a whole new way, lighting up the city’s icons as you’ve never seen them before.”

“Every year peak tickets sell out within minutes so make sure you set a reminder to get the slots you want.”

Earlybird tickets go on sale Wednesday 3rd September at 7.30am, exclusively here.