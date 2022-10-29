Pictures show the vandalism which claimed the organisers to be animal abusers - alongside some anti-Tory sentiment.

The site of GlasGLOW, a popular annual light-show event in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens, was vandalised by ‘eco-extremists’ this morning, October 29.

In the early hours of Saturday morning - following the last show for local families on Friday night - the staff found grafitti scrawled across ornaments and decorations across the site. Including a fake-T-rex skull that read ‘Greta was here’, a crate that reads ‘animal cruelty’, and on a fence, reading ‘No Tory Allowed’.

This news comes as the organisers Itison, claim event organisers are abusing wildlife and destroying the gardens by hosting GlasGLOW in the Botanic Gardens. They went on to state that the perpotrators were clearly caught on CCTV - which will be released shortly to the police.

The anti-tory sentiment was scrawled into the temporary fence around Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

Oli Norman, CEO of Itison said: “Alongside the entire team I’m saddened and disgusted by the mindless vandalism that took place at GlasGLOW early this morning,

“This behaviour has nothing to do with the climate emergency or protecting wildlife, and everything to do with a small minority of individuals trying to tell us what we can and

Advertisement

can’t do in our public spaces.

“We have been accused of ‘green washing’ for using biofuels and donating tens of thousands to local charities and labelled ‘corporate greedy’ for employing over 270 local people to deliver GlasgGLOW.

“We are a local company putting on an event bringing families and friends together to spread light and joy in the dark months. These trolls should be ashamed of themselves – not only are they disrupting a much-loved event, but they have undermined the cause of environmental groups that genuinely want to drive change.

The dinosaur skull that was vandalised this morning.