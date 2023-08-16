GlasGLOW is back at Botanic Gardens for Halloween with a new Ghostbusters theme

GlasGLOW have announced their show for 2023 at the Botanic Gardens - with tickets on sale soon

Event organisers itison have announced Halloween blockbuster GlasGLOW will return to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens with a new Ghostbusters-inspired show entitled ‘Who You Gonna Call’, running over the October 27 – November 5 and expecting around 90,000 visitors.

Year six of GlasGLOW, now the UK’s biggest Halloween event, promises to be an epic action-packed outdoor adventure like no other…

“A supernatural dimension has opened in Glasgow’s Botanics Gardens. Drop everything. Dust off your proton packs. Channel your inner Egon. It’s SLIME TIME!”

Tickets go on-sale on Wednesday August 23 at 7.30am - after 30,000 tickets sold in the first 12 hours last year, organisers are urging people to get in quickly to bag their preferred dates and times. The tickets have sold out in advance every year - so if you want to go, make sure to reserve your tickets!

Limited earlybird tickets will be available exclusively at www.itison.com priced at:

Earlybird child: £11 (standard price £14)

Earlybird adult: £22 (standard price £24)

Fast Pass & Mallow child: £18 (standard price £22)

Fast Pass & Mallow adult £30 (standard £32)

A drone shot of GlasgGLOW - now returning this year for a Ghostbusters themed show

The first ever GlasGLOW ‘Relaxed Session’ will take place on Thursday November 2 at 5pm - giving anyone with sensory difficulties the chance to enjoy a quieter GlasGLOW experience with reduced capacities and a lower sound level.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and founder of GlasGLOW said: “We grew up loving Ghostbusters and we’re excited to finally unveil ‘Who You Gonna Call’ - a brand-new creative for this year’s GlasGLOW inspired by the film – it’s going to be epic.

“The itison Pumpkin Fund also returns this year – to date we’ve raised £60,000 for local charities and donated thousands of tickets to charities and good causes in the local area. It’s always been important to us that with GlasGLOW comes good and we’re hoping this year to raise even more than the £15,000 raised at last year’s event.

“We’re also delighted to be hosting our first ever Relaxed Session this year to help even more families enjoy the show – our goal is to make the event as inclusive as possible and this is a great addition alongside our Sensory Guide and GLOW passes which are designed to help autistic people prepare for, and enjoy, the event.”

A shot from one of the previous GlasGLOW shows ‘Volcano’

GlasGLOW is created and produced by Glasgow-based company itison together with a world class team of sound, light and set designers.

The show brings together amazing immersive sound and light displays, unreal photo opportunities, a gourmet street food village, loads of unforgettable interactive moments and Marshmallowland, a cosy fairlylit nook dedicated to all things mallow, to create an incredible outdoor experience.

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets are back again this year, giving those with tickets access to a dedicated entrance plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queue hops straight into the show’s legendary Marshmallowland.

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return helping good causes around the Botanics. Since launching in 2019, it has raised £60,000, donated 6000 free tickets and thousands of pumpkins to local communities, hospitals and charities to help as many people as possible enjoy GlasGLOW.

Now coming into its sixth year, GlasGLOW is the biggest Halloween event in the UK creating 150 event sector jobs and a multi-million pound impact on the local economy.