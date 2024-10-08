There are many projects in the works in Glasgow at the moment which are set to change the face of the city in the next decade.
We put together this list of seven developments currently in progress that will define the future face of the city centre.
1. Candleriggs Square
Down in the Merchant City - bound by Wilson Street, Hutcheson Street, Candleriggs and Trongate - we have Candleriggs Square, worth £350m+, it's most recent development has seen the construction of The Social Hub hotel. Proposals for stage two include a mix of homes, hotel and commercial space clustered around landscaped areas and a central public square. Restaurants, cafes, bars and retailers will be included at ground-floor levels, augmented by a variety of pedestrian-friendly street-level courtyards. | Glasgow CC
2. King Street Car Park
A developer is hoping to transform a huge Glasgow city centre car park space into the city’s first zero-car neighbourhood as they have returned with fresh proposals. They still hope to be able to develop and transform the 4.2-acre site off King Street which is being billed as an intergenerational zero-car neighbourhood known as The Merchant Quarter. | Google Maps
3. Custom House Quay & Carlton Place
Located on both banks of the River Clyde, the regeneration of the site is one of the pillars in Glasgow's City Centre Strategy. The project provides an opportunity to re-activate the riverfront and create a unique, resilient, and sustainable destination within the City. | Carlton Place
4. Buchanan Galleries
Buchanan Galleries was to be demolished and repurposed as part of the Avenues Project with much more civic space, office space, retail, leisure, a new hotel and residential developments - its estimated cost was £800 million. Now a new masterplan is set to be revealed that will see the Buchanan Galleries left standing thanks to its post-covid recovery - with an expected expansion as owner Landsec purchase adjoining buildings and add new mixed use space. | Contributed Photo: x
