4 . Buchanan Galleries

Buchanan Galleries was to be demolished and repurposed as part of the Avenues Project with much more civic space, office space, retail, leisure, a new hotel and residential developments - its estimated cost was £800 million. Now a new masterplan is set to be revealed that will see the Buchanan Galleries left standing thanks to its post-covid recovery - with an expected expansion as owner Landsec purchase adjoining buildings and add new mixed use space.