Glasgow 2026 invites new generation of volunteers to apply for Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2026 is calling on a new generation of volunteers to help stage Scotland’s biggest sporting event next year as it lowers the minimum volunteering age to 16.

The volunteer portal will officially open next week on 16 September, inviting applications from communities across Glasgow, Scotland and beyond.

Volunteering is the heartbeat of the Games, helping the competition run seamlessly by proudly welcoming 3,000 athletes, officials from 74 nations and territories and half a million spectators to the city. It also offers unique chance to support the delivery of a ‘Clyde-built’, sustainable Games model that sets a new standard for major sporting events.

George Black CBE, Chair of Glasgow 2026 said “Glasgow’s greatest story has always been its people. They are the heartbeat of this vibrant, creative and wonderfully friendly city. In 2026, volunteers will once again welcome the world to Glasgow, and we are extremely grateful for their energy and enthusiasm as we work hard to stage a Commonwealth Games we can all be proud of.”

Thousands of volunteers will be recruited to play their part in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will run from 23 July to 2 August. The competition will take over an eight-mile corridor of the city with 11-days of electric sporting events across 10 sports and six Para sports in four of the city’s iconic venues.

In 2014, the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was supported by a community of volunteers who have continued to be the face of the City’s major events and will join this next generation of volunteers, gathering in Glasgow once again to help shape an all-new version of the Games.

Volunteer roles include everything from welcoming and guiding spectators and accredited attendees, assisting sporting delegations, accompanying athletes to competition venues and media operations, transporting accredited people, supporting timekeeping, participating in the distribution of equipment and helping sports teams on the ground.

Jade Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer, Glasgow 2026 said “We’re creating opportunities for a new generation of volunteers to join the incredible existing volunteering community in the city. This is a moment for Glaswegians who would have been just 4 years old during Glasgow 2014, to be part of shaping a new story for the Commonwealth Games. By lowering the volunteering age to 16, we’re giving more people the chance to gain valuable experience in events and sport, all whilst making incredible memories and life-long friends.

“Volunteers truly make the Games; they’re a friendly face in the crowd and vital behind-the-scenes support in our venues. We’re excited to be opening our application portal next week, proudly welcoming volunteers from all backgrounds and communities.

“We know Glasgow gets wholeheartedly behind its city and I have no doubt that first-time and returning volunteers will bring the personality and the party to the Games next summer. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity, follow us on social media to get ready for volunteering.”