Glasgow 850 takes off with historic nighttime fun run at Glasgow Airport

Fifty lucky runners made history today (18 September 2025) as Glasgow Airport opened its runway for a fun run, as part of the city’s official Glasgow 850 celebrations.

The Run the Runway event delivered in partnership with Glasgow City Council, AJ Bell Great Scottish Run, and Glasgow Airport, saw the participants complete a 4.5km run along the airport tarmac during a short break from the busy airport’s operations.

Forgoing a full night’s sleep, the eager runners started at 3 o’clock in the morning to enjoy the rare privilege of being on the runway.

Demand far outstripped the places available for the event, with more than 800 Great Scottish Runners from this year’s event applying for just 50 spots for this exceptional training event.

Local run collective Stride and Glasgow-based Outlier Run Club supported the event delivery, leading the warm-up and pacing runners around the course.

Run the Runway also helped build excitement for the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run, Scotland’s biggest mass-participation running event. Returning to the city on Sunday, 5 October it sees more than 30,000 people of all ages and abilities taking part over the weekend.

Cllr Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said, “Within our yearlong Glasgow 850 programme this is certainly the most unique event that we’ve held. Glasgow Airport plays an important role both in serving our citizens and being the gateway to our city for visitors, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to partner with them to create something special during our anniversary year.

“As well as a celebration Glasgow 850 is about our citizens sharing stories and making memories and taking part in this fun run will certainly create both, for those participating.”

Matthew Wilson, Head of Aerodrome Operations at Glasgow Airport, said: "It was an absolute privilege to welcome runners onto our runway for this one-of-a-kind event the likes of which we have never facilitated before.

“Glasgow Airport has been part of the city’s story for over six decades, so to play a role in the Glasgow 850 celebrations in such a unique and memorable way was incredibly special, and unlikely to be repeated.

“Staging a runway event at a live international airport is no small feat. The operation required meticulous planning and coordination across airside operations, security, and air traffic control to ensure the event could take place safely during a narrow window in the early hours. We’re proud to have worked closely with our partners to make it happen.”

Callum Matthews from Stride Athletics, said; "As a group which strives to keep athletics fresh and forward-thinking, we are delighted to partner with Great Run and support this unique event, gearing athletes up ahead of the Great Scottish Run.

“Giving runners access to Glasgow Airport will be an unforgettable experience for all involved and I'm sure everyone savoured every second on the runway."

On completing the course participant Sarah McSharry, who is also a Bellahouston Road Runner, said: “I loved every minute of it — running on Glasgow Airport’s runway in the middle of the night was a surreal, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Knowing only fifty of us got this chance is just amazing. It was really windy heading up the runway, but the atmosphere was incredible. It really feels like a bucket-list run I never knew I had. I’m now looking forward to the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run next month. I’ve done it a couple of times before and the support is always fantastic.”

The unique event is part of the Glasgow’s yearlong civic programme marking 850 years since it was granted Royal Burgh status. Glasgow City Council has teamed up with city partners to deliver special events and activities that celebrate the city’s past, present and future.