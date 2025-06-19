Glasgow Airport announces major security upgrade ahead of 2025 summer holidays
Glasgow Airport has announced changes to its security processes as ‘new machines’ have been introduced into the airport meaning that travellers should be aware of the ‘new rules’ in place.
The new security scanners which have been introduced to Glasgow Airport are said to 'help make your journey smoother'.
A video posted on social media outlined some of the key changes with the video firstly explaining that metal flasks and bottles must be empty. One major change that was announced in the clip was that passengers can now take an unlimited amount of liquids through hand luggage as long as they are each or under100ml.
These new machines also now mean that travellers can keep liquids and electrical items in their bags and won’t need to remove them at security.
If you are passing through security at Glasgow Airport., you will still need to follow all the other usual steps such as taking jackets and belts off, and emptying anything that is in your pockets such as passports, phones or wallets/purses.
A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: "New machines, new rules – be ready for security.
"We’ve upgraded our security scanners to help make your journey smoother.
"With the new technology comes a few important changes.
"Watch to see how you can prepare for an easier journey through security."