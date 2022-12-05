LIVE: Glasgow Airport evacuated as suspicious item found in passengers bag

Glasgow Airport has been locked down due to an ongoing police incident, with check in terminals at the airport closed - and passengers evacuated from all airport buildings.

The scene at Glasgow Airport today. Picture, John Devlin

Glasgow Airport has been closed after police were called just after 6am following concern over an item in a passenger’s bag.

Passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights have now been evacuated to the multi-storey carpark as Police have set up a cordon outside the airport.

