Glasgow Airport: Flight prices announced for UK-based airlines first flight from Glasgow to New York JFK
UK-based airline Global Airlines will operate their first flight from Glasgow Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Thursday 15 May, with the return leg landing in Glasgow on Monday 19 May.
Tickets sales have now been launched for these inaugural flights with the prices being revealed. Economy return tickets are priced at £778 whilst it is £3,700 for business, and £7,127 for first class.
Another flight will also be departing from Manchester Airport on Wednesday 21 May and returning on Sunday 25 May giving travellers the chance to explore the Big Apple and visit sites such as Times Square, the Statute of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.
In a statement, Global Airlines said: "We are thrilled to announce that the ticketing website is now live. Therefore, you can now book your ticket and secure your place.
"Departing from Manchester and Glasgow to New York, these flights represent more than just a trip; they signify the beginning of something new, so come and rediscover the magic of flying.
"These flights on the first Global-owned A380 will be operated by Hi Fly. We cannot wait to see it in the sky! We look forward to welcoming you on board next month."
