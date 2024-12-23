Glasgow Airport: Glasgow Airport announces important changes ahead of Christmas Day

Passengers flying from Glasgow Airport on Christmas Day have been informed of important changes

Glasgow Airport have announced important changes ahead of Christmas Day.

They have confirmed that all flights departing the airport will leave from Terminal 1 on Christmas Day as Terminal 2 will be closed. this year.

Taking to social media, Glasgow Airport announced: “ Important information for passengers flying on December 25th.

“Terminal 2 will be closed on Christmas Day. All flights will check in at Terminal 1 instead.

“If you have any questions, feel free to drop us a message.”

