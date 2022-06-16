Airport staff have urged passengers to check online or download the app for more information on their journey.

Passengers have been asked to check their flight beforehand via the airline’s app or online to help save time and reduce queues at Glasgow Airport.

Operations Director at Glasgow Airport, Ronald Leitch said: “Be organised and review the travel requirements to the destination you are going to.

He added: “For international flights, we recommend you should be here no longer than three hours before departure, and for domestic, it should be no greater than two.”

Airline cancellations and staff shortages have contributed to the panic, as many travellers have been showing up early in recent weeks.

Ronald said: “There has been some disruption, and within the system of aviation, we have seen air traffic control strikes, across Europe and around the world, that have had an impact.

“We’ve seen some of the challenges in recruitment for organisations that are ramping up, within the restart and recovery period.”

Although Covid restrictions have eased in airports around the UK, staff are still dealing with people having to self-isolate.