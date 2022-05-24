Glasgow Airport will be busy as usual ahead of people flying out to sunnier destinations this bank holiday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is just around the corner, meaning many people across the region will be looking forward to their annual summer holiday.

Now that holidays are back on the menu following uncertainty with COVID restrictions, people will be desperate to jet off to sunnier climates.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help you avoid the usual stress and rush we have rounded up some information that can be helpful for passengers flying out in the coming weeks.

Flybe aircraft at Glasgow Airport after its collapse in March 2020. Picture: John Devlin

So, what is the situation like at Glasgow airport?

Here’s everything you need to know about potential delays getting through the airport.

Are there queues at Glasgow airport today?

Glasgow Airport confirmed that there were no extra delays for passengers going through security.

At the time of publishing, Glasgow Airport confirmed it was taking around 15 minutes for passengers to process through security.

How can I get fast track for security?

You can skip past the queues and relax sooner before your flight with fast track at Glasgow Airport.

You can get your speedy security experience for £5.99.

Additionally, to help speed things up even more, it’s always a good idea to arrive at the airport prepared for security screenings.

Have all of your liquids sorted out before you leave for the airport. If you don’t have a one-litre resealable bag to hand, you can pick one up for free at the security station.

By being prepared, you’ll help the security processes to operate much more smoothly.

What hotels are there near Glasgow airport?

There are various hotels in the wider airport campus that are located conveniently for travel to your flight, especially if you’re flying out early and arriving home late.

Here are just a few of the hotels near Glasgow airport that you could stay at:

Holiday Inn Express

Price: £155 per night

Holiday Inn’s are a staple among frequent travellers and are popular across the country.

They are reliable for a comfy night’s sleep, and have a simple check in system upon arrival.

Address: Glasgow Airport, St. Andrews Drive, Glasgow PA3 2TJ Website: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/gb/en/reservation

Courtyard by Marriott Glasgow Airport

Price: £81 per night

Located just off the M8 motorway and only 550 yards and a 7-8 minute walk from Glasgow Airport.

The modern Courtyard by Marriott Glasgow Airport offers free WiFi in public areas and a flat-screen TV.

Address: Marchburn Drive, Glasgow Airport Business Park, Paisley, PA3 2SJ United Kingdom Website: Courtyard by Marriott Glasgow Airport

Premier Inn

Price: £87 per night

The runways at Glasgow Airport are just a few hundred yards away from this hotel, and the airport is a short 7 minute walk away.

Address: Glasgow Airport, White Cart Rd, Paisley PA3 2TH Website: Premier Inn

Travelodge

Price: £118.99

Right on the doorstep of the airport and within easy reach of the city, making it easy for travellers to explore Glasgow’s many cultural delights and attractions.

Address: Burnside Dr, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 0HW Website: Travelodge Glasgow Airport

What lounges are there in Glasgow airport?

The UpperDeck Lounge at Glasgow Airport is open to customers. The lounge will be open daily from 05:00 - 20:30 with last bookings taken at 18:30.

The price of entry for an adult is £25 and for a child £19.

The maximum stay in the Lounge is up to 3 hours from your arrival time.

They also have the new Lomond Lounge which offers signature cocktails, a special menu and views of the runway.

The price of entry for an adult is £40 and for a child £30.

Customers can use the lounge for up to three hours prior to your departure flight. The Lomond Lounge is located after security and is only accessible with a valid boarding card.