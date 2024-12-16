Glasgow Airport launch new AI assistant inside terminals

Glasgow Airport has officially launched a state-of-the-art digital assistant, powered by Hello Lamp Post, to improve the travel experience for passengers this festive period

This new AI-driven technology, now live across the airport, is designed to provide real-time information and enhance navigation throughout the terminal 24 hours a day, optimising the experience for travellers.

The digital assistant was initially introduced as part of an accessibility trial earlier this year in partnership with Connected Places Catapult.

The trial showed:

• 50% reduction in queries being received by customer service staff

• 12,300+ more passengers supported per year

• 86% satisfaction rate with service

Following the success of the trial, Glasgow Airport collaborated closely in partnership with Hello Lamp Post to refine and expand the tool’s capabilities, intending to build on the positive outcomes and making it available to all passengers.

Accessible via location-specific QR codes, the digital assistant serves as a personal concierge, offering up-to-date flight information, navigation assistance, and tailored passenger support. By streamlining airport services, this tool aims to make travel easier and creates an inclusive experience for all accessibility needs.

Glasgow Airport is renowned for its commitment to serving passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility (PRM). Last year alone, the airport welcomed over 110,000 PRM passengers, earning the highest "Very Good" rating from the Civil Aviation Authority’s Annual Accessibility Report.

Glasgow Airport have launched a new AI-powered digital assistant inside the terminal | John Linton

This digital assistant is a key part of the airport’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and ensure all passengers have a seamless experience.

Jamie Loudon, Group Head of Operational Solutions at Glasgow Airport said: "We take great pride in providing excellent service to the tens of thousands of special assistance passengers who travel through our terminals each year.

“Working with Connected Places Catapult on a trial earlier this year proved invaluable in helping us roll out this cutting-edge technology across the airport for all passengers.

"Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, are transforming how we deliver vital services. This AI-powered assistant will further enhance the customer experience, ensuring smoother and more personalised journeys for all who pass through Glasgow Airport."

Connected Places Catapult’s Ecosystem Director for Air Mobility & Airports, Andrew Chadwick said: “It is tremendous to see Hello Lamp Post launch its AI-enabled digital assistant.

“This development follows a trial of the technology at Glasgow Airport as part of the Connected Airport Living Lab project, where innovative new systems were funded by the Catapult to address challenges facing the airport sector.”