UK’s leading operator of European city breaks increase capacity and extend Winter 25/26 season to popular Christmas Market destination from Glasgow Airport

Jet2 have expanded their Christmas Markets programme for Winter 25/26 from Glasgow Airport, by putting extra capacity on sale to Budapest and extending the season to the festive favourite.

In response to continued strong demand for their enormously popular Christmas Markets programme, the leading leisure airline and UK’s leading operator of European city breaks have added additional flights to Budapest from 21st November to 22nd December 2025 and extended the season to the capital of Hungary. Extra Monday and Friday services will operate during this time from Glasgow Airport, giving holidaymakers access to the popular Christmas Market destination both earlier and later in the season.

With European Christmas markets continuing to enjoy enormous popularity from customers wanting to enjoy authentic festive experiences, the companies will operate their biggest ever Christmas Markets programme this winter from Glasgow Airport. The huge programme represents over 24,000 seats on sale in total, and a capacity increase of 42% when compared to Winter 24/25.

Christmas in Budapest (Photo: Getty Images) | Shutterstock

For Winter 25/26, Jet2 will operate to five Christmas Market destinations– Budapest, Berlin, Krakow, Prague and Vienna from Glasgow Airport. Budapest is a brand-new Christmas Market route for Winter 25/26 from the airport.

Whether holidaymakers are looking for a weekend, long-weekend or mid-week stay, with multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, the airline and city breaks operator are offering plenty of opportunity this winter to marvel at the twinkle of a thousand lights and the joys of festive sights, as well as enjoying the scent of gingerbread delights - guaranteeing the perfect start to the Christmas countdown.

Customers booking a Christmas Markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include return flights with Jet2.com including 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas Market destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be putting additional capacity on sale to Budapest for Winter 25/26 from Glasgow Airport and extending the season to the popular destination. The expansion comes in direct response to the strong demand we are seeing from customers for our Christmas Markets programme, and it means we are giving holidaymakers exactly what they want – even more opportunity to enjoy the best festive experiences across Europe this winter. Our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets programme promises to be our best yet, and we look forward to taking holidaymakers to their favourite winter wonderlands.”

Chris Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: "We are delighted to see Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are expanding their Christmas Markets programme with more flights from Glasgow Airport.

“Strong customer demand has seen the airline increase the number of seats available to Budapest.

“Passengers have a great opportunity to experience Christmas markets from Glasgow Airport and they are proving to be a popular choice this year.”

