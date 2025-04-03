Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new look store inside Glasgow Airport have opened their doors.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major UK retailer have opened their revamped new look store inside Glasgow Airport just in time for the Easter holidays.

The newly refurbished Boots is now open to in the departure lounge bringing a fresh look and more variety for our passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We previously reported that the store was closing at the end of February for more than a month to allow for refurbishment works to be undertaken. The shop is popular with travellers looking to pick up any last cosmetics or toiletries before jetting off. Passengers can also order online and pick up at Glasgow Airport.

Glasgow Airport

“Looking fresh.

“Today, we re-opened our newly refurbished boots store, featuring a fresh look and expanded product range, giving you even more variety when picking up your last-minute essentials!

“ We've got lots more exciting upgrades coming to our departure lounge soon, so keep your eyes peeled.”

Other stores that shoppers can head to inside Glasgow Airport include WHSmith, JD Sports, Accessorize, Jo Malone, Discover Glasgow, InMotion, Sunglass Hut, the Celtic store and Rangers store.