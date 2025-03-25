The new flight from Scotland to New York will launch from Glasgow Airport in May 2025

A new start-up airline has announced plans to fly passengers from Glasgow to New York.

Global Airlines will operate their first flight from Glasgow Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Thursday 15 May, with the return leg landing in Glasgow on Monday 19 May.

Another flight will also be departing from Manchester Airport on Wednesday 21 May and returning on Sunday 25 May giving travellers the chance to explore the Big Apple and visit sites such as Times Square, the Statute of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Global Airlines said: "The first two flights to go on sale will be departing from Manchester and Glasgow, both destined for JFK.

"GA.FLIGHTS is delighted to have partnered with Hi Fly to bring you the chance to fly on the A380 owned by Global.

"It is an exciting time for us all as we see a great deal of work come to fruition as the team at Hi Fly make the final plans to take the Global A380 back into the skies.

"These special A380 flights will be operated by Hi Fly. Onboard the cabins have all been overhauled to give a brand-new look and feel.

"The catering team has been busy preparing a new menu and there will be special ‘limited edition’ amenity kits in all cabins, for all passengers.

"If you’re travelling in First or Business, there will be the chance to book a chauffeur driven car to the airport, courtesy of our friends at Blacklane (subject to T&Cs)."