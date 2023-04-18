Glasgow Airport publish details of change to its car parks ahead of summer season

The new system will be introduced on the 26 April at the airport

Glasgow Airport has announced that their short-stay carpark is to go cashless by the end of April.

They say that the by doing so it will make your airport drop off smoother and more convenient as you can pay by card or contactless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It means that the remaining pick up and drop-off facilities will also go cashless by May 19.

The Departure Lounge at Glasgow Airport

While entering the airport’s parking you will have a choice of whether you pay for parking in advance or simply pay while you are exiting at one of the upgraded Pay Stations if you are only there for a short while.

Advertisement

Advertisement