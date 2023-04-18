Glasgow Airport publish details of change to its car parks ahead of summer season

Glasgow Airport has announced that their short-stay carpark is to go cashless by the end of April.
They say that the by doing so it will make your airport drop off smoother and more convenient as you can pay by card or contactless.
It means that the remaining pick up and drop-off facilities will also go cashless by May 19.
While entering the airport’s parking you will have a choice of whether you pay for parking in advance or simply pay while you are exiting at one of the upgraded Pay Stations if you are only there for a short while.
For those who have pre-booked parking, no ticket will be issued for entering the car park as an automated system will read your vehicle registration which will also allow you to exit. If you use one of the Pay Stations you will need to enter your vehicle registration number and your fee will be calculated which shall then be recognised at the barrier when leaving.