The proposed Clyde Metro would connect all of Glasgow to each other through a light and heavy rail network - and make for a much more daunting sub crawl.

What is the ‘Clyde Metro’?

You can think of the Clyde Metro as a massive expansion of Glasgow’s long existing subway network - rather than going in a circle around the city centre, south side, and west end - it could extend as far as East Kilbride to the south, Kirkintilloch to the north, Newton to the east, and Erskine to the west.

Advertisement

It’s more than just a simple upgrade of the Clockwork Orange however, it would encorporate building entirely new metro lines - split between heavy metro, and light metro. It would transform Dalmuir, Hyndland, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Paisley, West Street, Newton, and Bellgrove into commuter hubs - with the potential to become interchange points.

The focus of the Clyde Metro would be to connect the city centre to hospitals, universities and colleges, key employment centres, and major transport hubs like Central and Queen Street stations, as well as Glasgow Airport. If work began today, it would cost billions of pounds and take upwards of 30 years - but it would also better connect more than 1.5 million people to employment, education, and health services in and around Glasgow - particularly in the deprived and often ignored East End of Glasgow.

The Scottish Government in their efforts to cut down on emissions from cars realised the importance of upgrading Glasgow’s public transport system, as the report reads ‘Clyde Metro would have a key role to play in tackling social exclusion.’

The report acknowledges congestion in around the city from traffic makes travel by bus an unattractive option - as well as capacity issues on Glasgow buses and other inefficiencies of public transport. It’s hoped by building the Clyde Metro that it will compliment existing services - but may include the conversion from existing railways into tram or heavy metro lines. This would free up rail capacity for longer distance journeys, so you might see more exotic destinations at the boards at Glasgow Central - rather than East Kilbride, Crossmyloof, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed Clyde Metro map shown to the Scottish Government - they approved.

Will it go ahead?

The Clyde Metro has been confirmed by the Scottish Government as a key priority for future transport investment - this seems it’s more likely than ever that Glasgow will get the long-awaited public transport boost that it needs. The mass transit plan is one of 45 recommendations included in the Scottish Government’s final report of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) which was published yesterday.

Today’s progress follows the Connectivity Commission‘s recommendation in 2019 that work should be taken forward to develop a proposal on a wider regional metro opportunity. A council-led team produced a ‘Metro Feasibility Study’ on behalf of Glasgow City Region, which was subsequently mobilised to highlight the benefits that a modern rapid transit system could deliver, whilst also collaboratively supporting the Scottish Government’s STPR2 process.

Advertisement

Just because Glasgow City Council got a thumbs up for the feasibility study - it doesn’t mean that work can begin just yet - they still need to work with Transport Scotland, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), and other regional partners in loads of bureacratic set-up including drafting a business case, design, and governance model for the Clyde Metro.

It’ll take a long time (30 years for full completion) and cost a lot of money (billions) - but it looks like it’s going to happen, although don’t expect any work to begin for at least the next few years. Conversely the Glasgow Subway cost around £157,000,000 (adjusted for inflation) and took five years to build in 1896.

Advertisement

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, spoke about the landmark moment: “This announcement represents a significant milestone in our pledge to establish a modern, sustainable, integrated public transport system for Glasgow and the surrounding region.

“Today’s confirmation of Clyde Metro as an investment priority also reflects highly positively on the work undertaken by Transport Scotland, the council, SPT and our partners in developing the concept and the undeniable case for it.

Advertisement