The two Labour members have called the failure to establish a rail link between the city and Glasgow Airport a “dereliction of duty”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Scotsman Alison Taylor, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North, said the failure by Scottish Government to establish the rail link is hampering inward investment.

Ms Taylor said: “Glasgow Airport is the key hub for passengers and cargo in the West of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inward investment for the region, however, is hampered by the lack of a rail link.”

Labour’s Alison Taylor and Neil Bibby are calling for a standalone project to establish a rail link with Glasgow Airport. | Contributed

Ms Taylor said that while she welcomes the development of the Clyde Metro plans by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), the timelines for their implementation are “unacceptable”.

She said: “Whilst I am obviously pleased that the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport is currently developing a plan for a Clyde Metro to include both light and heavy rail lines, the feasibility plan will not be completed until early 2027 and it is a vision that could take up to 30 years to deliver.

“To me, that is simply unacceptable for the constituents of Paisley and Renfrewshire North and its certainly detrimental to the Glasgow economy and west of Glasgow hinterland to have to wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to call for an immediate stand-alone solution linking Glasgow City Centre with Glasgow International Airport and will accept nothing less.”

Also calling for the establishment of the rail link is West Scotland MSP Neil Bibby. He believes the project would reduce the need for the use of on-site car parking facilities and reduce congestion on the M8 motorway.

Mr Bibby said: “I believe that the benefits for business travellers and holidaymakers would be immense and reduce the need for people to use the expensive on-site car parking facilities and reduce congestion on the M8 motorway.

“Several former plans for a rail link have been proposed over the past two decades and then abandoned which I believe has been a dereliction of duty of the SNP Government who has kicked it into the long grass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Taylor and Mr Bibby are now calling for a standalone project that would see the airport linked with the city.

Ms Bibby said: “If the case for investment is accepted in principle, it will be necessary to gather the political will for the capital expenditure required and Neil and I are working hard to generate support.”

There have been numerous attempts to establish a rail link between the city and the airport. | Glasgow Airport

The construction of the new rail link has been a long, and often fraught, process - with multiple attempts to kickstart the project.

The bill that would see the proposed rail link built was passed in 2006 by the Labour government at Holyrood. Three years later it would be cancelled amid spending cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2009, as finance secretary, John Swinney announced the cancellation of the project in an effort to plug funding gaps, estimated at around £129 million, in the NHS budget. However, that decision drew criticism from opposition parties and Glasgow City Council officials - including then council leader Stephen Purcell, who said ministers had an “anti-Glasgow agenda”.

Plans to resurrect the project were once again in the pipeline by 2014. With the Scottish Independence vote on the horizon, council leader Gordon Matheson indicated that should the outcome of the referendum lead to Scotland leaving the Union, a bumper £500 million share of City Deal money from Westminster would also be “scuppered” - taking with it the prospect of the rail link.

Further attempts to revive the project in 2016 and 2019 were also mooted, with each stalling.