Glasgow Airport to see more flights to Turkey this summer

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have expanded their Summer 25 programmes to Greece and Turkey, by introducing additional flights and holidays to sunshine favourites from Glasgow Airport

In response to strong demand from customers looking to enjoy a much-needed holiday, the UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline have added extra services to Antalya, Kos, Rhodes, and Crete (Heraklion) between May and September.

The extra capacity has been added from Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports, giving customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching these popular destinations next summer.

This comes after Jet2 announced last week that 2025 represents the companies’ biggest ever programme of flights and holidays to Greece, with three brand-new destinations, eight-brand new routes and over 125 new hotels going on sale for Summer 25. Due to continued demand, the tour operator and airline have introduced a hat-trick of brand-new Greek destinations for Summer 25 in Poros, Aegina and Leros, in addition to operating to eight new routes from across Bournemouth, Bristol and London Luton Airports.

As a result of the expansion, thousands of extra seats have gone on sale to these sunshine favourites in Greece and Turkey. This provides holidaymakers with huge choice when it comes to getting away with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays during the Spring bank holiday, summer holidays and late summer.

The additional services include:

Glasgow Airport – additional Monday services to Antalya from 26th May to 14th July meaning up to seven weekly services.

Manchester Airport - additional Thursday services to Antalya from 17th July to 28th August (meaning up to 18 weekly services), as well as extra Tuesday flights to Kos from 8th July to 23rd September (meaning up to eight weekly services) and new Friday services to Rhodes between the 18th July and 29th August (meaning up to 11 weekly services).

Newcastle International Airport - additional Thursday services to Antalya from 24th July to 28th August (meaning up to nine weekly services), in addition to extra Sunday flying to Crete (Heraklion) between 20th July and 19th October (meaning up to four weekly services), the only weekend flight operating between Newcastle and Crete this summer.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays repeatedly win high-profile accolades.

Jet2holidays aircraft

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, Free Child Place holidays and ATOL protection with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Feedback from customers and independent travel agents is telling us that flights and holidays to Greece and Turkey are very much in demand for Summer 25. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity, meaning this year we will operate our biggest ever Summer programme.

"We are seeing customers and independent travel agents flocking to book holidays for this summer, and we are delighted to be offering more choice and flexibility when it comes to booking award-winning flights and holidays. We are looking forward to a busy and successful summer season and are confident that these new services will be extremely popular, as customers look to book their well-deserved holidays.”

For further information, please visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com