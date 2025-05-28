Everything you need to know about flying from Glasgow Airport this summer

A complete guide to traveling from Glasgow Airport for summer 2025.

After being named Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards in 2024, millions of passengers once again passed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to new destinations around the world last year.

It’s set to be a busy summer once again for the airport which is why we’ve put together a complete guide to flying from Glasgow Airport this summer.

Are there pick-up and drop-off charges at Glasgow Airport?

Whether you’re dropping off a loved one for a trip, or picking up a friend after their holiday, there are various free and paid-for parking options available at Glasgow International Airport.

Express Pick Up & Drop Off

Glasgow Airport's Pick up & Drop-off areas are located directly outside the main terminal building in the terminal multi-storey. So, you can pull up right outside, where you can touch down just long enough to unload luggage. An easy and quick option. This can be a very congested area and is only suited for a conveniently close and quick pick up or drop off.

Pick Up & Drop Off is charged at £6.00 to stay for up to 15 minutes. Drivers wishing to use parking facilities for more than 15 minutes are advised to use the Terminal Multi Storey car park.

If you are keen to meet your passenger in the arrivals area, the Terminal Multi Storey car parks are located just minutes away from the terminal. You can park, meet your friends or family, and help them transport their luggage back to the car.

If drivers choose to stay in the Express Drop-off for longer than 15 minutes, they will pay a premium charge on exit.

Payment can be made at the forecourt exit barrier using credit/debit cards, contactless technology is also in place (there is no additional fee for using cards).

Free Long Stay Pick Up & Drop Off

If close proximity to the airport isn’t essential, the free Long Stay pick-up option could be more suited to your needs.

Pull into our Long-stay car park and you can leave your car here free of charge for up to 1 hour. You can either wait here for your passenger or you can hop on the free shuttle bus to meet them at the terminal.

Where can I park my car at Glasgow Airport?

Long Stay Parking

Long Stay parking is a great value for money option typically utilised for longer durations. Their courtesy electric bus runs every 10-15 minutes and will take you to the airport terminal in under five minutes.

Terminal Multi Storey Parking

Short Stay parking is a multi-storey located right outside the terminal, you can walk straight from your car into the terminal building.

Valet Parking

Valet parking drop-off is located in Car Park 1, and is perfect for customers who are staying for longer durations. Hand them your keys, and head straight to the terminal and they’ll take care of the rest.

Mid Stay Parking

Looking for the best value and convenient parking experience at Glasgow Airport? The new Mid Stay surface car park is located on Sanderling Road, just a 5 minute covered walk to the terminal. Perfect for weekends away or holidays!

Fast Track Parking

Fast Track parking is found on floor 2 of car park 2, and has a dedicated covered walkway straight to security. Fast Track parking includes priority security passes, so it’s the quickest way to get to your gate. Maximum 5 priority security entries per car.

What public transport can I use to get to Glasgow Airport?

Glasgow Airport Express Service 500

Glasgow Airport Express Service 500 is operated by First Glasgow and is the official bus service connecting the airport and the city centre from just 15 minutes.

Glasgow Airport Express Service 500 offers a fast, reliable and sustainable connection to and from the airport aboard a full fleet of electric buses.

From the city, catch Glasgow Airport Express Service 500 from Buchanan Bus Station, stance 46.

From the airport, catch Glasgow Airport Express Service 500 from stance 1.

Other Airport Services

First 77 Hospital Connect - Glasgow City Centre (via Renfrew, Braehead shopping centre, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and Partick) from Stance 6.

- Glasgow City Centre (via Renfrew, Braehead shopping centre, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and Partick) from Stance 6. McGill’s 757 - Paisley Gilmour Street Train Station from Stance 7.

- Paisley Gilmour Street Train Station from Stance 7. Citylink 914, 915, 917 - Skye (via Loch Lomond and Fort William) from Stance 9.

- Skye (via Loch Lomond and Fort William) from Stance 9. Citylink 977 - Oban from Stance 9.

When should I arrive at Glasgow Airport?

For domestic flights, it's recommended to arrive at least 2 hours before your scheduled departure. For international flights, aim to arrive 3 hours prior to departure. This allows ample time for check-in, security screening, and any potential delays.

Are there any lounges in Glasgow Airport

For a more relaxed pre-flight experience, consider accessing one of the airport's lounges:

Lomond Lounge: Features a selection of whiskies, gins, and champagnes, along with hot and cold food options. Entry starts from £35.

UpperDeck Lounge: Offers complimentary drinks and snacks, with stunning runway views. Entry starts from £32 for adults.

Access to these lounges is available to all passengers, regardless of airline or class of service.

What shops are there at Glasgow Airport?

World Duty Free

Travelex

WHSmith

Boots

JD Sports

M&S Simply Food

Accessorize

Jo Malone Bobbi

Discover Glasgow

InMotion

Sunglass Hut

Celtic Store

Rangers Store

Luggage Point

Where can I eat and drink at Glasgow Airport?

Bird & Signet

Caledonia Bar & Restaurant

Pret A Manger

Tortilla

The Spinning Jenny

Beardmore Bar & Kitchen

Tennent's Pier Bar

Starbucks

Burger King

Greggs

Stack and Still

Cafe Bar

Krispy Kreme

Are there any limits in place around hang baggage limits at Glasgow Airport?

Only limited quantities of liquids may be carried through airport security into the departure lounge. If possible, pack liquids in your hold baggage (luggage that you check in) This includes bottled drinks, suntan lotion, fragrances, cosmetics and toiletries.

Liquids under 100ml can stay in your cabin baggage without using a liquid bag, with no restriction on how many 100ml containers you bring.

Where are the nearest hotels to Glasgow Airport?

Holiday Inn Glasgow Airport - Located just a 5-minute walk from the terminal, this hotel offers modern rooms with free Wi-Fi, a restaurant, and a bar.

Holiday Inn Express Glasgow Airport - Approximately a 3-minute walk from the airport, this hotel provides free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and family-friendly amenities.

Courtyard by Marriott Glasgow Airport - Situated about a 7–8 minute walk from the terminal, this hotel features free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, and an on-site restaurant.

Travelodge Glasgow Airport Central - An 11-minute walk from the airport, this budget-friendly option offers comfortable rooms with tea and coffee-making facilities.

Premier Inn Glasgow Airport - Located a 7-minute walk from the terminal, this hotel provides a relaxed atmosphere with family-friendly rooms and an on-site restaurant.