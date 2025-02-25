Mark Armstrong has painted the Van Gogh inspired works under the name Glasgogh | Mark Armstrong

One Glasgow artist is bringing a little of a Dutch master to his works inspired by the city.

From a Saturday morning oil painting class to prints of his Van Gogh inspired works being sent around the world, in a year and a half Mark Armstrong has firmly established himself as Glasgogh.

“I suppose I'm one of those frustrated artists over the years. I've never really been focused and doing it, and I'm now in the early 50s,” Mark explains. “I decided about a year and a half ago to do an oil painting class on a Saturday morning in Dennistoun.”

Encouraged to focus on particular genres and themes at Den’s Art Class in the East End of the City, coupled with visits to Paris and the SEC’s Van Gogh exhibition, Mark said it was a natural evolution that saw his Glasgow landscape works inspired by the Dutch master.

“A couple of things I was doing with this advice ended up just evolving into these looking a bit Van Gogh,” Mark says. “So what I ended up doing was getting more and more into his colour schemes, and how he drew pictures and and how he came to the different famous paintings he's got.

“And then I tried to match famous paintings that Van Gogh had done, to landmarks in Glasgow that I like.”

From that, Mark said he ended up with around 10 works that represent Glasgow throughout the year. Each Glasgow scene is inspired by some of Van Gogh’s works - an example is his ‘The Modern Echo of Van Gogh's Vision’ which takes inspiration from Van Gogh's 1890 piece, ‘The Church in Auvers-sur-Oise’.

However, Mark’s latest work tackles one of Glasgow’s biggest icons rather than landmarks. Billy Connolly. Painted sitting opposite Van Gogh, dressed in a postman’s outfit - referencing Van Gogh’s Portrait of the Postman Joseph Roulin and the Night Cafe.

Mark was further spurred on following a change in his employment last year, something that spurred him on to take the work more seriously.

“I was made redundant at the end of last year. And I thought, You know what? I'm going to actually just pursue this a wee bit more and put a bit more energy in it. And that's when I ended up developing some of the prints,” he explains.

Now those works are finding fans across the world. “In January I started getting some orders from Australia, South Africa and America. And this is just friends of friends who have liked the paintings, and that excites me,” he says. “The fact that I've now got pins hanging in somebody's house, in Australia or sunny South Africa, that's amazing for me.”

A little closer to home, Mark now has paintings on display in Newtown Mearns - the first gallery to exhibit his works. However, many of his paintings have been gifted to friends - albeit temporarily should there be talk of an exhibition, “I've given them away mostly, and I've always said of the Van Gogh, ones ‘Listen, if I ever get a chance to put an exhibition together, I’ll want them back’,” he laughs.