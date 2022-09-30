Glasgow asked to sponsor lifeline shopping deliveries for OAPS this winter

The boxes will carry essential groceries delivered to elderly people who are struggling this winter.

Glaswegians can directly support older people in the city by sponsoring boxes which carry lifeline shopping deliveries to over-65s in their homes.

Food Train has launched a fundraising campaign to boost its ability and capacity to reach more elderly people across Glasgow and make sure they do not go without lifeline shopping supplies during the cost of living crisis.

It has declared the next month as ‘BOXtober’ - giving people throughout the city the opportunity to sponsor boxes which carry essential groceries delivered to those who would otherwise struggle as energy bills continue to rise.

A £10 donation will sponsor a box for 12 months. The drive comes as Food Train, like other charities, grapples with rising electricity and fuel costs3 to ensure its volunteers can continue their charity work.

The charity helps people aged 65 and over to eat and live well in their own homes through their shopping delivery, meal making, and befriending services.

All money raised locally through BOXtober will go directly towards supporting older people in the Glasgow region as concerns grow in the community about people going without this winter as they struggle with the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Emma Black, Food Train’s National Fundraising and Marketing Manager, said: “Sponsoring a box might sound a simple act, but it makes a remarkable difference to our work to support older people across Glasgow.

“Our volunteers go above and beyond. They offer comfort and reassurance when times are challenging - as they are now - and are there to offer support, help and listen to our members/ needs.

“As the people who shop for and work with try to manage their own finances amid rising costs, we are helping them to make cost-effective and difference choices when ordering their groceries, to reduce the risks of them having to go without.

“At the same time, however, we are dealing with our own rising costs. BOXtober can play an important part in helping us to meet those. Sponsoring even just one box will help us improve the lives of older people locally.”

BOXtober has been launched just weeks after Food Train highlighted fears that greater numbers of older people locally are at increased risk of malnutrition as they struggle with the rising cost of living.

A quarter of its members nationally who responded to a survey said buying less food so they can save money to heat their homes as energy prices spiral - 60 per cent said they planned on heating their homes less to manage their finances.

Food Train works with more than 3000 older people each year across Scotland. Its grocery shopping service has faced sustained record-high demand across the country since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, making more than 60,000 shopping deliveries across Scotland in the last 12 months.