Glasgow Baby Names 2025: 11 of the most popular baby girl names in Glasgow in 2024

The National Records of Scotland have released data on the most popular baby names in Scotland in 2024 - we took a look to see what the 11 most popular baby girl names were in Glasgow.

Olivia became the most popular girls' name for the seventh time in 2024 replacing Isla. Olivia has been in first or second place since 2016. Olivia first entered top 100 in the early 1990s and has been steadily gaining popularity every year until it entered top five in 2008.

NRS chief executive Alison Byrne said: "I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all the new babies on behalf of NRS.

"Noah and Olivia are the comeback kids, returning to the top of the charts.

"We had a record number of different boys’ names used in registrations in 2024.

"Some of those climbing quickly are Reggie, Myles, and Callan for boys, while Eliza, Romy, and Nora jumped up the rankings for girls.

"Muhammad also enters the top ten for the first time, rising nine places to second in the boys’ list."

1 . Olivia Olivia was the most popular baby girls' name in Glasgow in 2024 with there being 31 new baby girls called Olivia. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Isla Isla was the second most popular baby girls' name in Glasgow with 27 new babies being given the name. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Lily Lily completes the Glasgow top three for the most popular baby names in 2024. | Canva/Getty Images