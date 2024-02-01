The Six Nations are very nearly upon us this year - so we wanted to check out the best places to watch the Rugby matches in Glasgow.
The Rugby won't be coming to Glasgow as we don't have the stadium provision for such a large Rugby match, instead featuring at Murrayfield on Saturday February 10 for the Scotland v France game, and Saturday February 24 for the Scotland v England game.
Scotland games, whether they be in Rugby or Football, can be as much as a joy to watch as they can be an absolute horror - that's why it's so much easier to watch it amongst friends over drinks in the pubs.
That's why today we wanted to look at the very best pubs in Glasgow to watch the Six Nations Rugby matches - whether they be in the city centre, Southside, or West End!