The Glasgow-based design studio, Pim Pam, have gained international recognition for their design for Nigeria’s first craft brewery

A Glasgow-based creative design studio, Pim-Pam, has crafted an innovative new project for Nigeria’s first craft brewery, putting the work of internationally acclaimed artist Lemi Ghariokwu at the heart of the design process.

The design aims to celebrate West Africa’s rich and colourful heritage while amplifying the region’s burgeoning craft beer movement.

Having worked with Bature Brewery for several years, designing everything from their branding through to their beer cans, the award-winning creative team at Pim-Pam has gained international recognition for their Lagos Lager, Founders Pale Ale and Black Gold Stout, which recently won Gold at the World Beer Awards.

Pim-Pam creative director Luke McCarthy (left) and artist Lemi Ghariokwu

With craft brewing still in its infancy in Nigeria, the design studio has always focused on partnerships with Nigerian artists to connect with the brewery’s audience, the latest collaboration is with Lagos-based Lemi – who is best known for designing album artworks for Fela Kuti , the pioneer and founder of the Afrobeat genre.

“There’s so much talent, culture and creativity in Lagos,” explained Luke McCarthy,founder and creative director at Pim-Pam. “With the brewery’s ethos to make best-tasting beers using locally-sourced ingredients, we’ve always aimed to harness that same energy by working with Nigerian artists and creatives.

“Lots of brands look to launch into the West African market, and one of the biggest things often missed is how they can connect with their audience – what works in the UK, across Europe or even the States isn’t the same as somewhere like Lagos. There’s no one-size-fits all approach.

“The craft beer movement has a real cult following in West Africa, and it’s key to know who the audience is, what they connect with, and why they would want to drink Bature Brewery. Collaboration and storytelling goes a long way, and by working with artists, creatives and musicians, we’ve found we can not only celebrate Nigerian talent, but bring Bature’s beers to new audiences and develop wider brand champions.”

The design of the new Shakara can be clearly seen on this advertisement in Lagos

As part of the brewery’s rapid expansion over the coming 12 months, Pim-Pam pioneered their relationship with Lemi, working hand-in-hand with the legendary artist to illustrate Bature’s new beer, Shakara, as well as the eye-catching brand identity for the brewery hosted Felabration , the annual music and art festival celebrating the life, times and legacy of icon Fela Kuti.

Made with popular Nigerian botanical zobo, Shakara – named after one of Fela Kuti’s songs – is bright pink in colour with notes of strawberry and pomegranate, making it a perfect tribute to the vibrant, colourful culture of its hometown.

Pim-Pam creative director Luke McCarthy (left) and artist Lemi Ghariokwu pose with a can of Shakara