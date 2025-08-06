Plans to redevelop the historic Meat Market in Bellgrove are a step closer, after the project received £4.4m in City Deal funding.

The ambitious project will see the derelict Victorian sheds that once housed the Meat Market developed into a site that is set to include sports facilities, a bar and bistro, event space, a learning centre and an enterprise incubator to support small businesses.

Restoration work has already begun at the beneath the canopy of the B-Listed market, and with planning permission already approved by Glasgow City Council, the work can now forge ahead.

The £4.486m City Deal grant includes £1.9m each from the UK and Scottish governments.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: "Building on investment we have already made, we are contributing £5.6 million to this project to provide a bustling hub in the heart of Glasgow's East End where people can shop, work and socialise.

"This adds to the work we are supporting to transform disused land across the East End into places where people can live, businesses can invest, and communities are able to thrive.

"To create jobs and tackle poverty, the Scottish Government is providing £62.15 million towards regeneration projects over the course of this financial year. These initiatives will help to revitalise town centres, derelict sites and green spaces to benefit people across Scotland."

The site was a former car auction | Glasgow City Council

UK Government Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said that the project is part of a “decade of national renewal”.

She said: "I'm delighted that £1.9 million UK Government funding will help transform this derelict Glasgow site into a thriving hub for community, sport and local businesses.

“This is our Plan for Change in action - investment to drive economic growth and improve lives by building a fairer country with equal opportunities for all. By genuine partnership working with the Scottish Government and local partners here and across Scotland we will deliver a decade of national renewal."

The Glasgow Meat Market site has been vacant since the 1990s when a car auction closed. The six acre site had first been established in 1879 and initially housed an inn, sheds and accommodation for livestock and was one of the last remaining markets in the country before closing in the 1980s.

It will house sports facilities, a bar and bistro, event space, a learning centre and an enterprise incubator to support small businesses. | Glasgow City Council

Earlier work saw the land restored as part of previous City Deal funding. More recently, vacant land next to the Meat Market has seen significant new house building, with 251 mid-market rental units delivered by the HOME Group.

Patrick Flynn, Chair of the Meat Market Community Interest Company said: "Our Board is delighted the City Deal Fund has appraised our project as worthy of this significant investment.

“We have undertaken significant community consultation to ensure that the proposed works at the Meat Market reflect the aims of local people in terms of community use and job and training opportunities. Our Board are striving to successfully develop the exciting projects that make up this significant regeneration initiative."