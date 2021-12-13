The Glasgow bin collection schedule over the festive period has been announced.

Due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, Glasgow City Council will be making changes to some of the dates that bins will be collected.

It has now revealed the revised dates for when collections will be made.

When will bins in Glasgow be collected at Christmas?

Unsurprisingly, the blue, green and brown bins will not be collected on either Christmas Day nor Boxing Day.

Those who are due to have their bins emptied on the 25th will now have to wait until the 27th. Those due to have their bins collected on the 26th will also have to wait an extra two days, to the 28th.

When will bins in Glasgow be collected at New Year?

Blue, green and brown bins are also not being collected on either New Year’s Day or on January 2.

Those who are due to have their bins collected on the first day of 2022 will have to wait until January 3rd, while those due to have them emptied on the 2nd will have to wait until the 4th.

What if I live in a flat in Glasgow?

Glasgow City Council says that those who live in flats or tenements will have their bins collected - however, it might be on a different day than usual.

No information has been posted about when these dates might be.

Where can I put bulk or excess waste?

Bulk and excess waste can be taken to the Glasgow City Council recycling centres during the festive period.

These are:

Dawsholm Recycling Centre, 75 Dalsholm Road, Glasgow G20 0TB

Easter Queenslie Recycling Centre, 90 Easter Queenslie Road, Glasgow G33 4UL

Polmadie Recycling Centre, 425 Polmadie Road, Glasgow G42 0PJ

Shieldhall Recycling Centre, Renfrew Road, Glasgow G51 4SA

The recycling centres are open seven days a week, 8am to 6pm (last entry at 5.45pm). However, the centres are closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Where can I find my next bin collection date?