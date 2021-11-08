Glasgow city council cleansing workers have entered their second week of striking today (8 November) as they demand better pay and working conditions.

The industrial action comes against the backdrop of COP26 with residents’ bins across the city overflowing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the strike by city council employees.

Why are city council cleansing workers striking?

Almost 1000 council workers took to the picket line on November 1 due to a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Living Rent, Scotland’s tenants union, and GMB cleansing workers have been working together since December last year calling for an improvement to working conditions and greater investment in current infrastructure.

According to GMB Scotland: “Glasgow’s cleansing workers are on strike over the local government pay offer, and their campaign has called for Scottish Government intervention to start reversing more than a decade of cuts to the service, and for the Council to respect and value them as key workers.”

When will the strike run until?

According to Glasgow city council “GMB has not provided officers with information on how long they intend the industrial action to last”.

They added: “we will endeavour to provide updated information when we can.”

The GMB Union had previously told Glasgow City Council Chief Executive Anne Marie O’Donnell that strike action would last from November 1 to November 8 though it remains unclear if bin collections will resume on Tuesday 9 November.

When will my bins next be collected?

Glasgow City Council has said that there might “be a delay in returning to normal collection schedules”.

The council have indicated that services will begin after November 8.

It said: “please only place it out on the pavement on the next scheduled uplift after November 8.”

You can find your next scheduled collection on the Collection Days page of the council website here .

What should I do with my rubbish now?

Residents affected by the strike have been asked by the council “to minimise the amount of waste that you produce wherever possible, or compact it as much as you can.”

If bins for general waste become full, Glaswegians should store their waste at home if they can, according to the council.

If rubbish can’t be stored at home, citizens should double or triple bag their waste before placing it next to the general bins you use, either in a communal bin area or by your own home.

Using recycling bins for general waste should be avoided as this may lead to further delays in those bins being collected.

Are any recycling centres open?

Shieldhall and Easter Queenslie Household Waste Recycling Centre are open today, according to the city council.