GMB urges Susan Aitken to use power and end cleansing strike

GMB is calling on council leader Susan Aitken to end the strike.

What’s happening? Constructive talks with Glasgow City Council Leader Susan Aitken happened yesterday, ahead of further dialogue today (Saturday 6 November).

The city’s cleansing strike enters a sixth day, with strikers attending the Global Day of Action March in Glasgow.

GMB Scotland Senior Organiser Keir Greenaway said: “Susan Aitken has the power to end this strike, and there is a big opportunity to make work better for Glasgow’s lowest paid workers.

“Talks with the council leader were far more constructive and productive than previous efforts with the council’s officials, and we hope that continues today.

“The strike is strong, strengthened further by global support, but members’ anger has also been inflamed by the council’s use of contracted labour.

“Workers strike when they are undervalued, disrespected and ignored - no one should be surprised this has happened.

“But if the council can’t recognise and address this anger, then this dispute will grow over the winter months.”

Support for the strike has come from COP26 protesters, and Living Rent who are standing together to demand greater investment in Glasgow’s cleansing services.

Why it matters: The organisations and individuals supporting the strike say that years of under investment have brought about a waste crisis which impacts daily on residents and workers alike.

In the past week, Living Rent members and Glasgow’s residents have been out in numbers standing shoulder to shoulder with the striking cleansing workers on their picketlines.