Glasgow book festival Aye Write confirms its return this year

Aye Write, Glasgow’s long-established book festival has confirmed it will return in 2025.

Aye Write is confirmed for November this year. Organisers Glasgow Life said: “the festival has developed and grown over the course of two decades and this year will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary across 11 days from Thursday 6 November until Sunday 16 November, ahead of Book Week Scotland taking place later in the month.” Wee Write, the city’s popular book festival entirely for children and young people, will return in March 2026.

In the lead up to this year’s Aye Write, the festival will again host a series of pop-up events. The first of these, Liam McIlvanney in conversation with Scottish literature expert Dr Valentina Bold, inspired by his new psychological thriller The Good Father, will take place at The Mitchell Library on Thursday 31 July. Tickets for this event are on sale now and available from ayewrite.com.

The wider programme for Aye Write 2025 as well as ticket and venue information will be unveiled in the coming months. Aye Write is produced by Glasgow Life, the charity that leads culture, events and active living in Glasgow, with support from Creative Scotland. In January this year, Glasgow Life was awarded £262,500 from Creative Scotland’s 2025-28 Multi-Year Fund for the delivery of Aye Write in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “We’re really looking forward to the return of Aye Write this year and marking an incredible 20 years of Glasgow’s much-loved celebration of books, storytelling, and the love of reading.

“We are grateful to Creative Scotland for their support and our festival team is busy planning an inspiring and diverse programme of pop-up and festival events. We can’t wait to welcome readers, writers and book lovers back to Aye Write over the coming months and during November.”