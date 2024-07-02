Andy Murray: Glasgow born tennis player withdraws from Wimbledon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles at this year's Wimbledon after waiting to prove his fitness for his first-round match against Tomas Machac.

The two-times Wimbledon champion underwent back surgery ten days ago on a spinal cyst and had hoped to recover in time to take on the World No 36 on Tuesday evening on Centre Court. However, despite playing practice sets on Sunday and Monday at the All England Club, the 37-year-old has admitted defeat in his race to be fit.

Machac will now play David Goffin, with the match still scheduled to be third on Centre Court after the men's singles match between Vit Kopriva and Novak Djokovic.

Murray plans to retire at the end of the summer and is now extremely unlikely to play singles again at a venue that has been the scene of some of his greatest moments in tennis. He won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016, and also claimed the Olympic gold medal at SW19 in 2012. His last singles match on Centre Court was last year's five-set epic defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Murray still plans to play men’s doubles with his brother Jamie Murray, and their first-round match against Australian duo John Peers and Rinky Hijikata will take place later this week.

Andy Murray was born in Glasgow 15th May 1987, growing up in Dunblane he went on to become one of Scotland’s most successful sportsmen.

During the 2010s, he won three Grand Slam titles and two men’s singles Olympic gold medals.

