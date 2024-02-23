Glasgow brand Itison to launch 'Soho House-inspired' space just off George Square
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just weeks after Soho House announced it will no longer open in Glasgow, major Scottish event producer and deals company itison has unveiled it is investing a substantial six figure sum to create a networking and event venue within its Glasgow headquarters, itison House, just off of George Square, and a stone’s throw from where Soho House was due to open.
Itison’s flagship HQ was named Scotland’s office of the year in 2018 following a multi-million pound refurbishment and already boasts a fully stocked bar, Pilates studio, giant hot air balloon and the infamous fireman’s pole.
Advertisement
Advertisement
itison has now unveiled plans to develop the floor below, an additional 8,500 sq ft space alongside award winning interior design company Surface ID to create an amazing new space for the city’s business and creative communities to meet up – without the need for a pricey membership fee.
The new area will play home to a gym, a 30m running track through the office, a giant video wall for presentations and screenings, a large bar and lounge area, a games space and a quiet zone, capable of hosting events for up to 150 guests once complete.
itison CEO Oli Norman has announced he plans to use the space as a hub for bringing together the creative, hospitality and business community with a series of networking events and meet ups planned for launch in early Summer.
Speaking on the investment, Oli said: “itison House is a beautiful grade A listed building just off George Square that was once a grand church that we’ve re-purposed into our award-winning HQ.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It was disappointing to see a brand like Soho House pull out of Glasgow after a lot of initial excitement, so we wanted to pick up the mantle and invest in our home city to create a space for creativity, networking and a gym, but without the chunky membership fee.
“Once complete the space will have a capacity for 150 guests with the first series of events and networking hoping to launch post-refurbishment at the start of May."
itison House is already home to…
- A fireman’s pole from the mezzanine direct into the bar
- A pink phone box for private calls, a giant fairy lit oak tree that twinkles each time a new member joins itison and a giant hot air balloon… just for fun
- A yoga studio and a reading room on the mezzanine level for relaxation
- A fully stocked (complimentary) bar including a beer fridge and a gantry full of premium spirits
- A spacious café area to encourage people to get away from their desks at lunch time with complimentary soft drinks, a cereal bar and a never ending fruit bowl
- Seven spaces for meetings including The Cube – a large pink glass cube in the centre of the office, a fully soundproofed boardroom and a diner overlooking the full office
- A giant dome ceiling that changes colour depending on the day's performance
- State of the art AV throughout including acoustic panelling to minimise noise/beautiful feature lighting throughout and core controls managed by phone including lighting/heating/ventilation and biometrics