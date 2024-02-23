Glasgow brand Itison to launch 'Soho House-inspired' space just off George Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just weeks after Soho House announced it will no longer open in Glasgow, major Scottish event producer and deals company itison has unveiled it is investing a substantial six figure sum to create a networking and event venue within its Glasgow headquarters, itison House, just off of George Square, and a stone’s throw from where Soho House was due to open.

Itison’s flagship HQ was named Scotland’s office of the year in 2018 following a multi-million pound refurbishment and already boasts a fully stocked bar, Pilates studio, giant hot air balloon and the infamous fireman’s pole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

itison has now unveiled plans to develop the floor below, an additional 8,500 sq ft space alongside award winning interior design company Surface ID to create an amazing new space for the city’s business and creative communities to meet up – without the need for a pricey membership fee.

The new area will play home to a gym, a 30m running track through the office, a giant video wall for presentations and screenings, a large bar and lounge area, a games space and a quiet zone, capable of hosting events for up to 150 guests once complete.

itison CEO Oli Norman has announced he plans to use the space as a hub for bringing together the creative, hospitality and business community with a series of networking events and meet ups planned for launch in early Summer.

Speaking on the investment, Oli said: “itison House is a beautiful grade A listed building just off George Square that was once a grand church that we’ve re-purposed into our award-winning HQ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was disappointing to see a brand like Soho House pull out of Glasgow after a lot of initial excitement, so we wanted to pick up the mantle and invest in our home city to create a space for creativity, networking and a gym, but without the chunky membership fee.

“Once complete the space will have a capacity for 150 guests with the first series of events and networking hoping to launch post-refurbishment at the start of May."

Itison House will open in Glasgow soon

itison House is already home to…