Glasgow building used in Spider-Man filming could be transformed into hotel

The Scottish Legal Life Assurance Society building on Bothwell Street could be transformed into a hotel according to plans.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building, which was recently centre stage for much of the Spider-Man filming in the city, would undergo extensive changes to turn it into a hotel. Located at 81 - 107 Bothwell Street, plans for the B-Listed building have been drawn up on behalf of HFD Property Group Ltd who are seeking permission to change the buildings use from offices and retail units.

The design statement said that the change of use would “deliver an upper scale hotel of outstanding quality ensuring the return to economically viable use of the currently largely vacant and now commercial obsolete building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of alterations would be made to the use of the building including 235 new hotel rooms, across existing floor levels 1-7. It would also see a two-storey extension to the building. A public bar and restaurant, commercial units and private dining, meeting and function space.

How the building would look from the ground | Turley (Heritage & Townscape)

The proposed heritage statement read: “The hotel scheme has been designed to retain and enhance key features and spaces of the building. Doing so will amplify the established character of the building and improve the experience of the hotel. To achieve the change of use ambition for the building, internal and external alterations to the listed building are required, including a roof extension.”

The building is one of the best known, and largest, examples of the city’s American-Classical-style commercial buildings. It’s similarity to buildings in the United States meant that it has been used as a filming location for Hollywood blockbusters - most recently Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The building was designed by Edward Wylie of Wright and Wylie, it was submitted to the Dean of Guild in 1928 with construction completed in August 1931.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in recent years uptake of the building’s units has fallen, leading to reduced market viability, according to the heritage statement.

It read: “This has been demonstrated by the declining number of tenants over the past few years and the recent open marketing of 95 Bothwell Street for office use.”

A planning decision is expected by Tuesday 26 August.