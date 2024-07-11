Glasgow care home enjoys 'dancing together through the decades' with Dance-a-thon event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One Scotland’s Quayside Care Home, located in Yoker, Glasgow, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from June 24 to 30.

HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend (June 28 to 30). Quayside Care Home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’.

Quayside Care Home celebrating Care Home Open Week 2024.

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home. On Friday, June 28, Quayside Care Home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the day which were enjoyed by all.

Activities and entertainment included holding a sponsored Dance-a-Thon where participants danced continuously for an hour to music from each decade, starting with the Charleston from the 1920s to Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyoncé from the 2020s.

Residents enjoyed indulging in prosecco and tucking in to a delicious buffet spread in the garden area. Colleagues and residents dressed up for the occasion to reflect the different eras including wearing feather boas, glasses and hats. The Dance-a-Thon raised a total of £615.

Quayside Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Shaun Docherty, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Quayside Care Home, said: “We were delighted to be able to open the doors Quayside Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Yoker, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

“The week was also a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”