Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set amidst the backdrop of the ongoing Glasgow International Comedy Festival, the workshop was not just about entertainment, but also about enhancing the wellbeing of the residents through the power of laughter.

The initiative comes as part of a broader wellbeing strategy adopted by the care home group, acknowledging the significant benefits laughter can bring to individuals, particularly the elderly. Research has consistently shown that laughter can play a crucial role in reducing stress, improving mood, and even lowering blood pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop aimed to provide residents from Rosepark, Croftbank and Whitecraigs care homes with a platform to explore their comedic potential, learn new skills, and most importantly, enjoy themselves.

Whitecraigs Care Home resident, Iain Harris, 91 said: “Scott was a good laugh –but I think we gave him a run for his money. My favourite comedian growing up was Billy Connolly. It was great to reminisce about some old jokes and songs that are still hilarious today.”

Scott Agnew, a previous Scottish Comedian of the Year winner, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to work with the residents, saying: "It's been brilliant to visit Renaissance Care this morning and brighten up the residents' days a little with some great jokes, chat and of course, a roll and square sausage!

“I was introduced to the world of comedy by my grandad so it was a thrill to spend some time with the residents this morning, and I'm fairly sure a few of the stories and jokes they told me will make their way into my Glasgow International Comedy Festival show this weekend - I think a few of them might be after my job!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agnew is set to make his 21st appearance at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival on the 24 March – the day before National Square Sausage Day - at Drygate, Glasgow with Scott Agnew's Scottish Square Sausage Show, celebrating the life, times and lore of the iconic Lorne sausage.

The workshop was complete with the traditional Scottish staple, a roll and square sausage, kindly donated by the local Bellshill Aldi store.

Yvonne Richardson, operations director at Renaissance Care said: "At Renaissance Care, we are committed to providing holistic care that nurtures both the physical and emotional needs of our residents.

“For us, it’s all about providing meaningful and person-centred activities that bring value to our residents’ lives. In this case, there are not only physical health benefits for residents, but the event also supports mental wellbeing and continues to keep residents vibrant and included members of their local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad