A report published by the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has found that over 400,000 less visitors are spending less time in the city centre.

There has been a year-on-year decline in footfall in 2024, with the latest statistics showing that there was 410,000 fewer visitors in May 2024 compared to the previous year. This has also had a knock-on effect to sales with there being a 12.3% sales decrease in the city centre which equates to around £60 million compared to 2023.

Glasgow is now said to be performing behind Edinburgh and Manchester with Glasgow having a total of six sectors in decline out of the ten compared to the previous year.

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce said: "The recovery of Glasgow City Centre should remain a top economic priority for all levels of our Governments. The Golden Z report launched last August explained much of what needs to be done to breathe fresh life into the most impacted streets. It is now time that we enact this report. "We are calling for an accelerated recovery of Glasgow City Centre as a key national asset and economic engine by establishing a New City Deal which would include innovative tax incentives and funding, to leverage the commercial core, our iconic cultural assets and prioritise investment in the Scottish Events Campus."