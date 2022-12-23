Glasgow charity donates more than £17,000 during 2022 to help those in need

Allied Vehicles Charitable Trust have given more than £17,000 during 2022 with charities in Glasgow battling to overcome food and other general areas of need.

A Glasgow charity has donated £17,000 to help get healthy food on the table for the community.

The Trust launched in January with the aim of giving £10,000 every month to charities and good causes predominantly – but not exclusively – around the community of Possilpark, where Allied Vehicles has been based for 30 years.

One of their first major donations (£5,000) went to The Courtyard Pantry, a community facility helping locals to access healthy food at an affordable price.

However, demand for such help is increasing as the cost of living continues to rise. Many charities have reported exceptional demand from families facing a bleak festive period through rising energy and food costs.

Acre Tenants and Residents Association, which operates in Maryhill and Ruchill, approached AVCT for help with their food parcels.

They have been operating since 1994, offering a range of services such as community learning, employability, training and a youth club.

More recent additions to their services include offering a warm space to people who are worried about their own energy bills, and, of course, their food parcels – which came about because of the pandemic.

Sharon Bowers, from the small, voluntary association, says their work has become increasingly difficult as more and more people begin to feel the pinch.

“Our shelves are almost empty. It’s been hard trying to get food donations in because everyone is struggling,” she says.

“It’s a nightmare. We used to get loads of food in, but it has almost disappeared, and the shops are charging crazy prices.

“We collect Foodshare at least two nights a week from the two Coops in Bearsden, but people are waiting until prices are reduced before they buy, meaning that there’s very little for us.”

Acre were mostly looking for help to buy a mix of frozen and non-perishable items like pasta, pasta sauce, soups, tinned meats, baby milk, and self-care items – basic toiletries and household goods, such as washing up tablets and bleach.

AVCT gave Acre £1,600 towards their service, and Bowers was delighted.

“That’s amazing – thank you so much. We are absolutely delighted and can’t thank you enough,” she said.

“This means that we will be able to purchase enough food to keep us going over the winter months as our food bill continues to rise.

“This funding means that we can continue to support the most vulnerable people in our community through the cost-of-living crisis throughout winter, taking some worry away from our families in times that are proving harder than we ever expected.

“Thank you so much from everyone at Acre Community Hall.”

Stepping Stones for Families (SSFF) have a vision that all children and young people should have an enjoyable life in a healthy, safe and fair environment, and have been working to pursue that for 30 years, tackling the effects of poverty and disadvantage.

In Possilpark, they support low-income families with services including affordable childcare and respite sessions.

They sought help to deliver Christmas activities to the children they support. Many of their families are on low incomes, which meant they might not be able to experience the best of the festive season.

AVCT gave them £1,000 to ensure that the youngsters they support would all have a present to open on Christmas morning.

“We are so delighted to be awarded funds from Allied,” said Samantha Graham, SSFF’s Flexible Childcare Manager in Possilpark.

“This will allow Stepping Stones for Families services within Possilpark to deliver lots of festive fun to the children in our services and help make some Christmas memories.

“Thanks, Allied Vehicles for your support and have a very merry Christmas.”

David Facenna, Allied’s Corporate Culture Director, added: “Poverty is rife in less affluent areas such as Possilpark and it’s especially heart-breaking at this time of year when youngsters face having to go without.