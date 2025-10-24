Glasgow city arts venue wins High Street Hero award from Scotland Loves Local

An arts venue which helps transform lives through creativity is being celebrated for the heroic impact of its work.

The Boardwalk, operated by the charity Impact Arts, was today named as the High Street Hero for Glasgow in the Scotland Loves Local Awards 2025.

Award judges heard how the Merchant City venue was enhancing the area and opening opportunities “by combining economic innovation, social enterprise and environmental responsibility”.

“The Boardwalk is a powerful example of how creative spaces can drive inclusive regeneration and build a more enterprising, resilient community,” its nomination stated.

The social enterprise events venue, on Brunswick Street, features a 180-capacity black box theatre, a variety of meeting rooms and spaces for hire which include seven studios.

It plays host to events ranging from performances and dance rehearsals to company team days and conferences, all credited with attracting people and helping to breathe new life into the area.

Impact Arts, a community arts charity, took over the building from Scottish Youth Theatre in 2023.

All proceeds from bookings go back into Impact’s creative programmes with people of all ages in some of Scotland’s most deprived communities.

Reacting to the High Street Hero award, Impact Arts Chief Executive Fiona Doring said: “We are absolutely thrilled that The Boardwalk has been recognised as Glasgow’s High Street Hero. This recognition means a lot to everyone at Impact Arts.

“The Boardwalk has become a real home for creativity, a place where people come together to make, perform, learn, and share ideas.

“From hosting diverse performances, wide ranging meetings, workshops, and conferences to supporting young people into employment, The Boardwalk shows how creativity helps to build vibrant city centres.”

By offering affordable venue hire to artists, charities and community groups - then reinvesting its profits - Impact Arts say The Boardwalk directly contributes to the local economy while addressing social inequality.

Long-term tenants include disability arts organisations such as Solar Bear and Birds of Paradise.

Some of Impact Arts’ Glasgow programmes, run at The Boardwalk, include helping young people disengaged from school or out of work gain qualifications, work experience, and support toward positive destinations through its creative arts and youth employability projects.

The venue also has a Step Up to Net Zero Action plan which includes working towards the elimination of single-use plastics.

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the Scotland Loves Local Awards recognise and reward all that’s great about the nation’s towns and neighbourhoods and the work to ensure they become stronger and more sustainable.

STP Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie said: “Creativity and entrepreneurship so often work hand-in-hand when it comes to breathing fresh life into our communities. The Boardwalk is a great example of that.

“Impact Arts are keeping a fantastic venue alive while opening life-changing opportunities to people in communities who need them most. It’s innovative, community-focussed regeneration.”

Spearheaded by STP and supported by the Scottish Government, Scotland Loves Local is the movement encouraging people to create a better future for their community by choosing local. This is the fifth year in which the awards have been held.